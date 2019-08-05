Image copyright Other Image caption Nora's disappearance was previously described as "completely out of character"

The disappearance of a 15-year-old girl from London while she was on holiday in Malaysia is being treated as abduction by police, a charity has said.

Nora Quoirin, who has learning difficulties, arrived there with her family on Saturday for a two-week trip.

When her parents awoke on Sunday morning they found her missing and the window of her hotel room open.

The Lucie Blackman Trust, which helps British nationals in crisis overseas, said the family was assisting police.

Nora, who is the daughter of an Irish-French couple who have lived in London for around 20 years, was staying with her family in the town of Seremban, on the edge of rainforest near Kuala Lumpur.

The Lucie Blackman Trust, which is supporting Nora's family, said her father raised the alarm when he discovered her missing from her bedroom at 08:00 local time on Sunday.

In a statement in the early hours of Monday, the charity said: "The Lucie Blackman Trust has been informed that Malaysian police are now treating the disappearance of 15-year-old Nora Quoirin as an abduction. Her family are with police now."

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Nora went missing the day after she and her family arrived in Malaysia

A spokesman for the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs said: "We are aware of the case and providing consular assistance."

Malaysian Police are said to be using sniffer dogs in the search for Nora.

'Fear for safety'

Speaking from Belfast, Nora's aunt Aisling Agnew said: "Nora's parents and relatives in Ireland and France are distraught by her disappearance.

"Nora is a child with special needs and has learning and developmental disabilities which make her especially vulnerable and we fear for her safety.

"Nora would not know how to get help and would never leave her family voluntarily.

"We now consider this a criminal matter."

Nora, whose mother Meabh is originally from Belfast and whose father is French, is understood to have been travelling on an Irish passport.

Family friend Catherine Cook said: "It's out of character for Nora to go wandering off."

She added: "I'm a mother and I burst into tears just hearing this story. I cannot imagine the hell that they are living right now. I just ask for anyone who can help them to do so as soon as possible."

Nora has learning difficulties and going missing was completely out of character, Ms Morrison added.

"Police are looking for her with sniffer dogs. The hotel have been really helpful," she said.