Image copyright Google Image caption The brawl took place while the train was at Great Portland Street Station on Sunday

Seven men have been arrested after a large fight, which is thought to have involved football fans, broke out on a Tube train in central London.

The brawl took place while the train was at Great Portland Street Station at 14:00 BST on Sunday.

The men were all held on suspicion of violent disorder and remain in custody, British Transport Police (BTP) said.

Supporters of Manchester City and Liverpool, who were playing at Wembley, were in the station at the time.

The two clubs met in the Community Shield match at 15:00 with Manchester City winning on penalties.

Metropolitan Line trains, which serve Wembley Stadium, travel through Great Portland Street.

The BTP said no injuries were reported.