Image copyright Johannes Rueter Image caption Emergency services were called to Garratt Lane, Earlsfield, on Wednesday

An elderly man who was inside a flat when it was blown apart by a gas explosion has died.

The man, in his 80s, was rescued by firefighters from the flat in Earlsfield on Wednesday but died in hospital two days later, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

Four others were injured in the blast including one man who was taken to hospital suffering from shock.

The Met and LFB are investigating the cause of the explosion.

Image caption The back wall of the flat was also blown out during the explosion

Residents living near the three-storey block in Garratt Lane said they heard an "enormous bang" which "rocked" their houses.

The front and back walls of the ground-floor flat were blown out and debris from inside the building was strewn on grass areas around the building.

Three people were treated for minor injuries at the scene.