Image copyright Google Image caption James Beaver worked in AIG's complex claims department in the City of London

A claims handler who defrauded his employer of £390,000 to fund his a £500-a-day cocaine habit has been jailed.

James Beaver made false payments to his own account while working for insurance company AIG in the City of London.

The 40-year-old's drug habit got out of control after his son died of a rare form of cancer, the Old Bailey heard.

Beaver, of Buckhurst Hill, Redbridge, admitted fraud charges at an earlier hearing and was jailed for two years.

Judge Richard Foster said: "Your life fell apart but it is no excuse."

"Many people in life have bereavement, illness and tragedy, and none of these are a reason or an excuse for doing what you did over a sustained period of defrauding your employer who - your mitigation has said - were good to you during bad times," he added.

'Debt to dealers'

Between 2016 and 2018, Beaver made a total of 91 payments to himself totalling more than £345,000, the court heard.

After he was fired for a separate misconduct allegation, he managed to make further payments to himself, bringing the fraud to a total of £390,478.21.

Prosecutor William Saunders said: "[The defendant] had been signed off work in January 2015 and returned to work in February 2016, and during that period of time his young son passed away.

"He had become a very heavy user of cocaine to the tune of about £500 a day - he had got into debt though his cocaine use, debt to dealers."

At City of London Magistrates' Court, Beaver previously admitted fraud by abuse of position, fraud by false representation and acquiring use of criminal property.

Jon Swain, defending, said Beaver had moved in with his parents and was working to raise money for research into neuroblastoma - the rare cancer that claimed the life of his son.