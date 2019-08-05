Image copyright Google Image caption Ian Levy is accused of murdering Elize Stevens at his flat in Lime Court in Hendon

A man stabbed his 50-year-old partner to death during a "fit of rage" days after being discharged from a psychiatric hospital, a court heard.

Elize Stevens suffered 86 knife wounds when Ian Levy attacked her on 2 March.

Mr Levy, 55, was completely naked and covered in blood when he was arrested after a neighbour heard the victim "screaming for her life", jurors heard.

He denies murder but has admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

Prosecutor Jane Bickerstaff QC told the Old Bailey jury: "His case is that he was suffering at the time from anxiety, depression and an emotionally unstable personality disorder and therefore his responsibility for this killing was diminished.

"The prosecution does not accept this assertion."

'Hospital's fault'

The court heard neighbour Michael Harvey called police at 10:20 BST after hearing Ms Stevens shouting: "Ian, Ian stop it. Leave me alone or you're going to kill me."

When police arrived at his flat in Lime Court on the Great North Way in Hendon, they found Ms Stevens prone on the floor covered in knife wounds, including a slit to her abdomen.

A large kitchen knife, a hammer and a pair of blood soaked men's tracksuit bottoms were next to her.

Officers said that during his arrest, Levy said: "It's the hospital's fault. They let me out when they knew I was depressed."

Jurors heard Mr Levy was admitted to hospital after telling police he planned to kill himself, but was discharged 10 days later.

Ms Bickerstaff added: "Mr Levy has been examined by a second psychiatrist whose opinion is different and who concludes that although Mr Levy does indeed suffer from an emotionally unstable personality disorder the killing was motivated by his unmodulated rage and is not simply reducible to the effects of a depressive disorder."

The trial continues.