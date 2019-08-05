Image copyright Met Police Image caption Dorothy Woolmer was found dead in Tottenham on Sunday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering an 89-year-old woman who died in an assault at her home.

Dorothy Woolmer was found dead in Tottenham, north London, on Sunday morning.

Officers believe one or more suspects gained entry to her home in Waltheof Gardens between Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

The Met Police said it was considering burglary as a possible motive. The arrested man, 22, remains in custody.

The force said he was arrested in the Tottenham area at about 18:00 BST.

Image caption Police cordoned off a block of Waltheof Gardens between De Quincey Road and The Roundway

Neighbour Photos Abraamides described Mrs Woolmer as "a lovely lady and would always say hello with a smile".

He said he had lived in the area for 43 years and was concerned for his mother, who is also elderly.

"We are completely shocked," he told BBC London.

Another neighbour John Cerisier said Mrs Woolmer was a keen gardener who had lived at the property since the 1940s with her husband Kenneth, who died two or three years ago.

"I have lived here 44 years and I have known them all that time," he said. "They were a very devoted couple."

He added: "It's very sad. She lived to such an age and to end up like that, it's horrible."