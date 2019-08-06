Image copyright Stuart Haggas Image caption The boy was flown to hospital "as a priority", London Ambulance Service said

A teenager has been charged with attempted murder after a six-year-old boy was allegedly thrown from the 10th floor of the Tate Modern art gallery.

The child, who was found on a fifth-floor roof after he fell from the Tate's viewing platform on Sunday, is in a critical but stable condition.

He is a French national visiting London with his family.

A 17-year-old boy is due to appear at Bromley Youth Court on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said.

There is no link between the suspect and the victim, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to the gallery, based in Bankside near London Bridge Station, at about 14:40 BST on Sunday.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The emergency services were called to the Tate Modern on Sunday afternoon

"We treated a person at the scene and took them to hospital," a London Ambulance Service (LAS) spokesman said.

Det Ch Insp Massey said on Monday: "It would have been incredibly distressing to watch, and it may be that you left Tate Modern very quickly after.

"If you have not yet spoken to us about what you saw, please contact us without delay."

The force said the child was "no longer in a life-threatening situation" but his family was waiting for more news about his condition.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Tate Modern's viewing gallery has remained closed for the day

The Tate Modern opened in the disused power station on the River Thames in 2000, while the extension with the viewing platform was opened in 2016.

It was the UK's most popular tourist attraction in 2018 with 5.9 million visitors, according to the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions.