Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Driver chases and shoves over 80-year-old in south-east London

A driver who caused an 80-year-old pedestrian serious injuries in an apparent road-rage attack in south-east London has been jailed.

John Edward Dugdale, 56, left Paul Eva with multiple broken bones when he chased then shoved him after a "verbal altercation" in Penge in April.

Dugdale, of Wickham Road, Croydon, previously admitted causing grievous bodily harm.

At Croydon Crown Court on Tuesday, he was jailed for 16 months.

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Paul Eva, 80, "could have lost his life", police said

The Met said Mr Eva was crossing the road at about 19:50 BST on 21 April, when he was almost struck by Dugdale's vehicle and the pair exchanged words.

Dugdale then pulled over, chased the victim and pushed him over.

As Mr Eva fell, he hit a brick wall and was found unconscious by paramedics. Dugdale got back into his car and drove off.

Det Con Thomson said the "nonsensical" attack "could have cost [the victim] his life".

Dugdale handed himself in on 22 May after a police appeal, and pleaded guilty at Bromley Magistrates' Court to causing grievous bodily harm two days later.