A man has been charged with raping and murdering an 89-year-old woman at her London home.

Reece Dempster, 22, of no fixed abode, appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court earlier, after the attack in Tottenham over the weekend.

The woman has been described as a "a wonderful, beautiful woman, who was full of life" by her family.

Mr Dempster, who is also charged with burglary, is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Friday.

The woman cannot be named at present for legal reasons.

'Extremely self-sufficient'

A relative said on behalf of her family: "Our family are completely shocked at the death of my 89-year-old great-aunt.

"She was a wonderful, beautiful woman, who was full of life.

"She always had something to talk about and was still hands on with everything she did, despite her age.

"She was extremely self-sufficient and would still cook all of her meals herself and get herself up and down her stairs.

"She was a sister, wife, aunty and dear friend to many and will be greatly missed."

Police were called to the woman's house in Tottenham at about 10:45 BST on Sunday where she was pronounced dead.

Officers arrested Mr Dempster on Monday.

Det Ch Insp Garry Moncrieff, of the Met Police, said officers would still like to hear from anyone who came into contact with Mr Dempster on the weekend of 3 and 4 August.