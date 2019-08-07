Image copyright Met Police Image caption Bright Akinleye collapsed after he walked into the Wesley Hotel

Two men have been charged with murdering a 22-year-old man who died in a hotel reception.

Bright Akinleye collapsed after he entered the Wesley Hotel, near Euston Station in London, at about 22:45 GMT on 18 February.

Hotel staff called paramedics and tried to help him but he died later.

Abdoulie Ceesay, 28, and Oliver Petts, 29, both from south east London, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

The men, both of no fixed address, will appear at the Old Bailey on Friday.

A 30-year-old who man was previously charged with murdering Mr Akinleye is due to face trial on 12 August.