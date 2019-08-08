Image copyright AFP Image caption Police believe Nora Quoirin remains in the vicinity of the hotel where she was staying

Search teams looking for a vulnerable British girl who vanished in Malaysia plan to play loudspeaker recordings of her family in a bid to find her.

Police believe Nora Quoirin, 15, who has learning difficulties and special needs, remains in the vicinity of the hotel she disappeared from on Sunday.

Nearly 250 officers have joined the operation, which is focussed on an area of rainforest near the Dusun resort.

The family of the London teenager fear she has been abducted.

Nora, her parents Meabh and Sebastian - an Irish-French couple from London - and her younger brother and sister arrived at the resort near Seremban, about 39 miles south of Kuala Lumpur, on Saturday for a two-week stay.

Her father raised the alarm the following morning when she was found to be missing from her bedroom with the window open.

Image copyright LBT/Family handout/PA Media Image caption Nora Quoirin's disappearance has been described as "completely out of character"

Malaysian police have "not ruled out anything" but are treating the 15-year-old's disappearance as a missing persons case.

District police chief Mohamad Nor Marzukee Besar said Nora's parents are to be interviewed "to find out what voice the victim would like to hear".

He added that officers would then "be using a loudhailer to call her" in the hope that she will move towards the sound.

Officers have been divided into six teams who are searching an area of jungle about 2.5 sq miles in size.

"We hope that on this fifth day we will be successful in finding the missing victim," the police chief said.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Nearly 250 officers are taking part in the search

Image copyright AFP Image caption France's Ambassador to Malaysia Frederic Laplanche has travelled to the area

Nora's relatives have told the BBC it was "unthinkable" the teenager, who has special needs, had left her room on her own.

Her grandfather Sylvain Quoirin described her as "very shy, very reserved, very fearful".

"In my opinion, the adventure escapade line of inquiry is not at all valid," he said.

Image copyright EPA Image caption The operation is focussed on an area of two-and-a-half square miles around the hotel

An online fundraising page set up to cover "unforeseen expenses or charges" as family members join the search in Malaysia has raised more than £55,000.

Missing persons charity the Lucie Blackman Trust, which is supporting the family, has provided a hotline and email address for information.

People can remain anonymous and can call +448000988485 or email ops@lbtrust.org.