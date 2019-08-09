Image copyright Met Police Image caption Dorothy Woolmer has been described as a wonderful woman who was full of life

An 89-year-old woman raped and murdered in her own home was beaten to death, a court has heard.

Dorothy Woolmer's body was found in a bedroom at Waltheof Gardens, Tottenham, north London, on Sunday morning.

Reece Dempster, 22, has been charged with murder, rape, burglary, and two counts of sexual assault.

The Old Bailey heard Ms Woolmer's death was the result of "multiple blunt trauma injuries".

Mr Dempster, who appeared via video link from HMP Belmarsh, did not enter a plea during a short hearing.

Prosecutor Timothy Cray said the attack happened at some point between the evening of 3 August and the next day.

Mr Dempster was remanded in custody and will next appear in court in October.

Image caption Reece Dempster appeared at the Old Bailey via video link from HMP Belmarsh

In a statement, Ms Woolmer's family described her as a "wonderful, beautiful woman who was full of life".

They said she "always had something to talk about" and remained "extremely self-sufficient".