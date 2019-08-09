Image caption The van stopped by police was taken away for forensic examination

A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder and possessing an offensive weapon after a police officer was stabbed in the head in east London.

The PC was attacked as he tried to stop a van in Leyton early on Thursday. He managed to Taser his assailant while being stabbed in the head and body.

He suffered multiple injuries but the Met Police say he will recover.

Muhammad Rodwan, 56, from Luton, appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court on Friday.

He spoke only to confirm his name, that he had no fixed address and that he is British.

The injured officer, named in court as 28-year-old PC Stuart Outten, is said to be in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Muhammad Rodwan was remanded in custody and will next appear at the Old Bailey on 6 September.