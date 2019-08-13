Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at Munster Square

A man has been stabbed to death in north-west London.

Police officers and the London Ambulance Service were called to Munster Square in Camden at about 23:10 BST on Monday.

The victim - whose age has not yet been released - was pronounced dead at the scene.

A murder investigation has been launched and a crime scene remains in place at Munster Square, Scotland Yard said.

No arrests have been made and anyone with information that could assist the investigation has been asked to contact the force.