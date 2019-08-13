Image copyright Deepak Anand Image caption A 47-year-old woman was injured after becoming trapped between a Land Rover and a Mercedes near Hyde Park Corner

A man has been charged after a woman was crushed between two cars in central London.

A 47-year-old woman became trapped between a Land Rover and a Mercedes near Hyde Park Corner on Sunday night.

The woman remains in hospital but her injuries are not life-threatening, the Metropolitan Police said.

Ade Thompson, 23, of Seeley Drive, Dulwich was charged with driving whilst disqualified and without insurance and possession of class B drugs on Monday.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 27 August.

Images on social media showed the woman's legs trapped between two vehicles.

Scotland Yard said inquiries into the incident continue.