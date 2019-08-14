Image caption The police car hit the pedestrian on Warwick Road, near the junction with Kensington High Street

A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a marked police car.

The Met Police vehicle struck the pedestrian on Warwick Road, near the junction with Kensington High Street in west London, at about 21:55 BST on Tuesday.

She was treated at the scene before being taken to a central London hospital. Her condition is not yet known.

It is not known whether the police car was responding to an emergency call.

Road closures have been put in place in the area and an investigation is under way.

Scotland Yard said the Directorate of Professionals Standards had been informed.