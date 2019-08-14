Image copyright Family handout Image caption Nora Quoirin went missing on 4 August

An autopsy is "ongoing" into teenager Nora Quoirin's death and the site where her body was found is still being investigated, Malaysian police said.

The 15-year-old "vulnerable" Londoner was discovered beside a stream about 1.6 miles (2.5km) from the jungle resort of Dusun on Tuesday.

She was on holiday with her family when she disappeared from her room during the night of 4 August.

Police are hoping to give information about the cause of death on Thursday.

Sembilan state deputy police chief Che Zakaria Othman said: "The post-mortem started at 11:45 local time (03:45 GMT) and it hasn't been completed, so we have not yet received the cause of death, how she passed away.

"The pathologists are still doing the autopsy."

According to Reuters, the Paris prosecutor has opened a kidnapping investigation into Ms Quoirin's death.

Meabh and Sebastien Quoirin, her Irish-French parents, earlier made a statement through the missing person's charity the Lucie Blackman Trust.

"The cruelty of her being taken away is unbearable. Our hearts are broken," it said.

"Nora is at the heart of our family. She is the truest, most precious girl and we love her infinitely."

The trust has appealed for people not to speculate about what happened to Nora.

"There will be a time for comment but that time is not now. Let the family grieve in peace," it said.

Nora was born with holoprosencephaly, a disorder which affects brain development, and her family said she was "not independent and did not go anywhere alone".

Deputy police chief Mazlan Mansor told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday that the body "was not in any clothing" and that their probe was considering all possibilities, including the "angle of criminal investigation".

During the 10-day search the teenager's parents thanked those looking for her, as fundraising pages set up by Nora's aunt and uncle collected more than £100,000 from well-wishers.

A book of condolence was opened on Wednesday in Belfast, where Mrs Quoirin is from and the Lord Mayor of Belfast, John Finucane, was the first to sign it.

He said: "It is heart-breaking. I don't think this is something that would be easily dealt with in any circumstance but the fact that they are so far away from home in Malaysia."

The head teacher at Nora's school in Wandsworth, south-west London, paid tribute to her as "a delight to work with" and said her fellow pupils and others who knew her would be supported at this time.

Mike Reeves said: "The Garratt Park School community is deeply shocked and saddened by this awful news.

"Nora was a delight to work with, and focused very hard on making the best of her abilities."

Nora, her parents and her younger brother and sister arrived at the resort in a nature reserve near Seremban, about 39 miles south of Kuala Lumpur, on 3 August for a two-week stay.

