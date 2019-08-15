Nora Quorin post-mortem: Teen starved and died of intestinal rupture
A 15-year-old girl who went missing in Malaysia starved and died of intestinal rupture, a post-mortem has found.
Nora Quoirin's body was discovered beside a stream about 1.6 miles (2.5km) from the jungle resort of Dusun on Tuesday.