Nora Quorin post-mortem: Teen starved and died of intestinal rupture

  • 15 August 2019
Nora Quoirin Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Nora Quoirin went missing on 4 August

A 15-year-old girl who went missing in Malaysia starved and died of intestinal rupture, a post-mortem has found.

Nora Quoirin's body was discovered beside a stream about 1.6 miles (2.5km) from the jungle resort of Dusun on Tuesday.

