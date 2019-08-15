Image copyright Ashley Best Image caption Natalie Crichlow had three children who are trying to raise funds to bring her body home

The footballer son of British woman who died in Barbados after being choked and set alight has thanked fans for their "immense" messages of support.

Romoney Crichlow-Noble, 20, a left-back for Hartlepool United posted his gratitude on social media.

His mother, Luton-born Natalie Crichlow, 44, of Colindale, London, died 10 days after being attacked.

Ms Crichlow's niece said no arrests had yet been made by Barbados police.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Romoney Crichlow-Noble who plays for Hartlepool Town said fan support was "immense"

Ashley Best said her aunt suffered 75% burns to her body in the attack in Christchurch on 28 July. She died in hospital on 6 August.

On the club website, Hartlepool United FC chief executive Mark Maguire said: "Since we heard the news last Friday we have done all we can to support Rom and have been proud of the way the lads have pulled around him.

"To Rom's huge credit he has insisted on continuing to work hard in training and has been exemplary in his commitment since the terrible news.

"His family should be suitably proud of him."

Crichlow-Noble is on-loan to the team from Huddersfield Town.

Ms Crichlow had gone to Barbados to look after her disabled brother.

The mother, who also had a 10 and 26-year-old child, had survived cancer twice and had two strokes in the past decade, according to her niece.

Ms Best said: "The intruder broke in the house, then strangled her and then set her alight. She went into hospital and died of her injuries.

"I do not understand why it happened and we are all in a state of shock."

Image copyright Ashley Best Image caption Ms Crichlow died of her injuries after being choked and set on fire while in bed

Her niece said the family are concerned the Royal Barbados Police Force is not treating the death as a murder investigation.

Ms Crichlow once worked as a nightclub door woman and friends from the club will be among those attending the vigil, her niece said.

Ashley Best said their "devastated" family have managed overnight to crowd fund the £8,000 costs to repatriate her body to the UK .

Hartlepool United said it would also be making a donation.

Ms Best said of her aunt: "For someone who had battled through so much to just be taken in this way and lose their life is just beyond understanding.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: "Our staff are supporting the family of a British woman following her death in Barbados, and are in contact with the Barbados police force."