Image copyright Reuters Image caption The attack took place outside the Home Office in Marsham Street, Westminster

A man has been stabbed outside the Home Office building in central London.

The victim's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called to the building in Marsham Street, near the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, at 13:06 BST. A man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

The wounded man went into the building to seek assistance. The building is now in lockdown.

Eyewitness Gareth Milner said he was outside the Home Office when "a number of armed police officers arrived on scene and entered the building".

"Some time later a gentleman with quite a bloodied face and with dressing pressed into his face was escorted out of the Home Office by paramedics," said Mr Milner.

He said the man was "walking on his own two feet".