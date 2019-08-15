Image copyright PA Media Image caption Police officers were called to Munster Square in Camden on Monday evening

Detectives investigating the murder of a teenager in north London have formally identified the victim and made two arrests.

Alex Smith, 16, from Brent, died after being stabbed in Munster Square, Camden, on Monday at about 23:10 BST.

A post-mortem examination on Thursday found the cause of Alex's death to have been a stab wound to the chest.

A 23-year-old man and a man, 18, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday and remain in custody.

Police say they are keeping an open mind about the motive for the killing of Alex Smith

Det Insp Jamie Stevenson said: "We're still keeping an open mind concerning the motive of this brutal attack and thank those who have come forward and spoken to us so far."

Scotland Yard said the victim had been "chased around the square by a number of suspects" before being stabbed.