Image copyright Lucie Blackman Trust/Family handout/PA Media Image caption Nora Quoirin, 15, who has special needs, vanished from the Dusun holiday resort

The family of a teenager who died in Malaysia after disappearing on a family holiday said they hope to have "more answers to our many questions".

Nora Quoirin's body was found beside a stream on Tuesday about 1.6 miles (2.5km) from her accommodation.

A post-mortem examination revealed the 15-year-old died from internal bleeding probably caused by hunger and stress.

Her family said the test results gave "some information" but she died in "extremely complex circumstances".

"We are still struggling to understand the events of the last 10 days," they added in a statement.

Image copyright Royal Malaysian Police Image caption Meabh and Sebastian Quorin say they do not believe their daughter would have wandered off alone

Nora's family thanked the Malaysian authorities for their ongoing support and cooperation as the criminal and missing persons investigations continue.

"We will be bringing Nora home where she will finally be laid to rest, close to her loving families in France and Ireland," the statement said.

Nora died two or three days before she was found, Malaysian Police believe.

Her unclothed body was found after a 10-day search in an area that had previously been searched by rescuers.

She was described by her family as vulnerable having been born with holoprosencephaly, a disorder which affects brain development.

Her Irish-French parents, Meabh and Sebastian, previously said they do not believe she would have wandered off alone and feared she had been abducted.

Malaysian Police said there was no suspicion Nora was the victim of foul play.

