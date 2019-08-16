Image copyright Met Police Image caption Alex Smith was stabbed to death in Camden on Monday night

A third man has been arrested after a teenage boy was stabbed to death in north London.

Alex Smith, 16, from Wembley, was attacked in Munster Square, Camden, on Monday night.

Police said a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after officers carried out a warrant at an address in Islington.

Two other men, aged 23 and 18, who were held on Wednesday have been bailed until a date in mid-September.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Three men have been arrested over the killing

Det Insp Jamie Stevenson said the Metropolitan Police were "keeping an open mind concerning the motive of this brutal attack".

The 20-year-old man is in custody at a police station in north London.