Image copyright PA Media Image caption Solomon Small was found fatally injured in Corrance Road, Brixton, on Thursday

An 18-year-old man who was stabbed to death in south London has been formally identified.

Solomon Small was found fatally wounded in Corrance Road, Brixton, on Thursday at about 14:00 BST.

He was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene 40 minutes later.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in nearby Tremadoc Road on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody, the Metropolitan Police said.