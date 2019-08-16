Brixton stabbing: Man stabbed in street formally identified
- 16 August 2019
An 18-year-old man who was stabbed to death in south London has been formally identified.
Solomon Small was found fatally wounded in Corrance Road, Brixton, on Thursday at about 14:00 BST.
He was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene 40 minutes later.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested in nearby Tremadoc Road on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody, the Metropolitan Police said.