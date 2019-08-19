Image copyright Met Police Image caption Alex Smith, from Wembley, was fatally stabbed in Camden on 12 August

Two men have been charged after a 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in north London.

Alex Smith, from Wembley, was attacked in Munster Square, Camden, on Monday 12 August.

Yusuf Yusuf, 19, of Sandwell Crescent, West Hampstead, and Arif Biomy, 19, of Wickham Lane, Greenwich, have both been charged with murder.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of Alex's death to have been a stab wound to the chest.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Alex Smith was attacked in Munster Square, Camden at about 23:30 BST

The Met Police said two men aged 23 and 18 arrested on suspicion of murder on 14 August had been bailed to return on a date in mid-September.

Another man arrested, aged 20, has also been released on bail until September.