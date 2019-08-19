Image copyright PA Media Image caption Lord Holmes of Richmond (centre) broke 35 world records during his swimming career

A Conservative peer, who is one of Britain's most successful Paralympians, has denied sexually assaulting a woman in a five-star hotel.

Lord Holmes of Richmond is accused of touching the alleged victim in a central London hotel on 7 March.

The 47-year-old, who is blind, pleaded not guilty to the charge during a hearing at Southwark Crown Court.

Champion swimmer Lord Holmes won nine gold medals and broke 35 world records during his sporting career.

He later worked as a director of Paralympic integration for the London 2012 Games and took his seat in the House of Lords in 2013.

During the hearing, he spoke to confirm his name as Christopher Holmes, stated his date of birth and said his nationality was British.

His unconditional bail was renewed by the judge. A trial date has not yet been set.