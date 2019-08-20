Image copyright Met Police Image caption Ian Levy was jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years

A man who stabbed his partner to death in a "fit of rage" has been jailed for a minimum of 21 years.

Elize Stevens, 50, suffered 86 knife wounds when Ian Levy attacked her at his flat on the Great North Way in Hendon, north-west London, on 2 March.

Levy, 55, was naked and covered in blood when he was arrested after a neighbour heard the victim "screaming for her life", jurors heard.

He was found guilty of murder by an Old Bailey jury and sentenced to life.

Jailing Levy, Judge Richard Foster told him Ms Stevens was a woman "who had in the past suffered an abusive marriage and who saw in you a better way forward".

"She supported you, she loved you and what did you do? You took her life away so savagely and so selfishly," he added.

He said Levy had been motivated by a "toxic mix of rage, self pity and resentment" and attacked Ms Stevens fearing she would find someone better.

Levy, who had only recently been discharged from a psychiatric hospital, admitted killing Ms Stevens, but denied murder claiming he was suffering fom anxiety, depression and an emotionally unstable personality disorder.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Elize Stevens suffered a total of 86 stab wounds

The court heard how neighbour Michael Harvey called police at 10:20 BST after hearing Ms Stevens shouting: "Ian, Ian stop it. Leave me alone or you're going to kill me."

When police arrived at his flat in Lime Court, they found Ms Stevens prone on the floor covered in knife wounds, including a slit to her abdomen.

A large kitchen knife, a hammer and a pair of blood soaked men's tracksuit bottoms were next to her.

Officers said that during his arrest, Levy said: "It's the hospital's fault. They let me out when they knew I was depressed."

In a victim impact statement, Ms Stevens's sister Rochelle Dray described how the family was in a living "nightmare".

Of her sister, she said: "All you wanted was someone to love, instead of love you met with a murderer who ended your life so tragically."

Det Ch Insp Noel McHugh said Ms Stevens "was a wonderful mother and decent person, always willing to support others in need and totally selfless".