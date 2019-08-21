Image copyright Melania Geymonat Image caption Melania Geymonat, right, and her partner Chris Hannigan needed hospital treatment

Four teenagers have denied harassing two women in a homophobically-aggravated attack on a bus.

Melania Geymonat, 28, and partner Chris Hannigan were on a night bus in Camden, north London, on 30 May when they were allegedly targeted by the boys.

Two 17-year-olds, a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old allegedly demanded they kiss and perform sex acts when they discovered they were a couple, Highbury Corner Youth Court heard.

They will stand trial on 28 November.

All four are charged with using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm, or distress.

It was alleged the boys threw coins at the women, who were both taken to hospital for treatment to facial injuries after the incident.

The 16-year-old boy, from Wandsworth, admitted stealing a handbag but denied handling her stolen mobile phone.

The 15-year-old, from Kensington and Chelsea, also denied handling a stolen bank card.

One of the 17-year-olds, both from Kensington and Chelsea, also denies a charge of possession of cannabis.