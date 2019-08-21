Brixton stabbing: Teenager charged with murder of Solomon Small
- 21 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murdering a man who was stabbed to death in the street.
Solomon Small, 18, was found with a stab wound to his chest on Corrance Road in Brixton, south London, at about 14:00 BST on 15 August.
Despite treatment he was pronounced dead at the scene 40 minutes later.
The Met Police said a second boy, also 17, was arrested on suspicion of murder but has been bailed until mid-September.
The boy charged with murder will appear at Bromley Youth Court on Thursday.