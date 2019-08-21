Image copyright PA Media Image caption Solomon Small was found with a stab wound to his chest on Corrance Road

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murdering a man who was stabbed to death in the street.

Solomon Small, 18, was found with a stab wound to his chest on Corrance Road in Brixton, south London, at about 14:00 BST on 15 August.

Despite treatment he was pronounced dead at the scene 40 minutes later.

The Met Police said a second boy, also 17, was arrested on suspicion of murder but has been bailed until mid-September.

The boy charged with murder will appear at Bromley Youth Court on Thursday.