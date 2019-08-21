Image copyright @globalracers Image caption Large sections of Trafalgar Square have been cordoned off

A man has been stabbed in one of London's busiest tourist hot spots.

The victim was found with knife injuries after emergency services were called to Trafalgar Square at 21:11 BST to reports of the attack.

Large sections of the square have been taped off and five squad cars and two police vans are at the scene, as well as the London Ambulance Service.

The Met Police said it was awaiting an update on the man's condition and advised motorists to avoid the area.

There have been no arrests.

Trafalgar Square is the site of Nelson's Column, the National Portrait Gallery and is a popular area for buskers and street artists.