Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption CCTV shows the man pulling the heads down using a rope before walking away with them

Model heads of Guy Fawkes, Oliver Cromwell and Sir Thomas More have been stolen from the front of a London tourist attraction.

They were taken from the entrance of the London Bridge Experience on Saturday morning.

A man was captured on CCTV using a rope to tug the figures down before walking away with Fawkes's head under his arm.

The attraction is offering £400 for help to find the models, saying: "We just want our heads back."

Image copyright James Kislingbury Image caption The three heads were installed on spikes above the entrance to the London Bridge Experience

The custom-made heads were part of a recently-installed entrance at the attraction, which tells the "dark history of London Bridge".

The real heads of Fawkes, Sir Thomas and Cromwell were all thought to have previously been put on display on the bridge.

In the CCTV footage, the man can be seen kicking Fawkes's head off a spike and walking away with it in his hands and the other two in a bag.

Image copyright James Kislingbury Image caption The thief used a rope to tug the figures down

James Kislingbury, director of the London Bridge Experience, said the thief had caused significant damage to the entrance.

"We just want our heads back," he said.

The Met Police said it believed the theft took place between 22:00 BST on Friday and 08:00 BST on Saturday.

No arrests have been made.