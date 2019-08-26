Image copyright PA Media Image caption Twelve officers were injured and needed medical attention, said Scotland Yard

Police have been given powers to stop and search in the Notting Hill area after almost 100 people were arrested during the carnival.

Officers made 97 arrests for alleged drugs offences, assault and sexual offences at the two-day event which began on Sunday.

The Section 60 order was enforced after recent reports of "incidents of violence" across the city.

It was a decision "not made lightly", Scotland Yard said.

Notting Hill Carnival Gold Cmdr Dave Musker said the order, which also covers parts of Harrow Road, would be "kept under constant review".

"It is the police's job to ensure the security of all those planning to attend this event", Gold Cmdr Musker added.

"When I believe this no longer forms part of a proportionate policing plan, it will cease."

Carnival arrests

41 alleged drugs offences

12 alleged assaults on police officers

10 alleged public order offences

Nine for possession of an offensive weapon

Three actual bodily harm and assaults

Two grievous bodily harm assaults

Sunday also saw revellers being treated for dehydration in what is believed to be the hottest carnival on record.

More than a million people are expected to take to the streets with performers, musicians and dancers.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Carnival-goers have been warned to keep hydrated during the heat

Sunday morning began with the traditional J'Ouvert, where festival-goers threw vibrant paint over each other.

The Children's Parade followed with flowered-themes and flamboyant costumes.

Image copyright EPA Image caption The Sunday celebrations began with the Children's Day Parade

The Notting Hill Grand Finale Parade will start on Monday, concluding the weekend's celebrations.