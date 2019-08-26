Image copyright PA Media Image caption The man was found in St Mary's Avenue South in Southall

A man who was stabbed to death in West London has been named by police.

Allan Isichei, 69, was pronounced dead when emergency services arrived on St Mary's Avenue South in Southall, at 18:40 BST on Saturday.

A man aged 35, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, remains in hospital under police guard.

Police believe there are more witnesses to yet come forward. Det Insp Jamie Stevenson said: "We are in the very early stages of our investigation."

He added: "We are pursuing a number of leads to try to understand the motive for this horrendous incident."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder

According to a witness who gave the injured man first aid, Mr Isichei was stabbed after leaving a pub.

Raj Grover said Mr Isichei knocked on his front door after he was attacked, and asked him to call his wife.

"His wife, she mentioned he went to the pub, I don't know what happened in the pub just around the corner, he came back, was on his way back and somebody stabbed him twice, stabbed him two times with a knife on the stomach and on his side," Mr Grover said.