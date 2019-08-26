Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found critically injured in Chadd Green, Newham

A teenager has been stabbed to death in Newham, east London.

The Metropolitan Police said the man, believed to be 18, was found critically injured with stab wounds at 15:30 BST in Chadd Green.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended. The teenager was pronounced dead an hour later.

The Met said the next of kin had been informed. A post-mortem examination and formal identification are being arranged.

An investigation is under way, but there have not yet been any arrests.