Newham stabbing leaves teenager, 18, dead
- 26 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A teenager has been stabbed to death in Newham, east London.
The Metropolitan Police said the man, believed to be 18, was found critically injured with stab wounds at 15:30 BST in Chadd Green.
Officers and London Ambulance Service attended. The teenager was pronounced dead an hour later.
The Met said the next of kin had been informed. A post-mortem examination and formal identification are being arranged.
An investigation is under way, but there have not yet been any arrests.