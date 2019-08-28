Image caption Cairis was told she had to pay a congestion charge fine despite mitigating circumstances of miscarrying her baby

A woman who received a London congestion charge fine after she suffered a miscarriage has had an apology from Transport for London.

It followed an outpouring of support for the woman, known as Cairis, after she posted a TfL letter refusing to waive the fine on social media.

London Mayor and TfL boss Sadiq Khan later tweeted: "TfL will be issuing an apology and waiving the fine."

Within an hour, Cairis said the fine was revoked and she had had an apology.

"Just to let everyone know that @TfL have rung to apologise, cancelled the PCN and assured me that normally this tone of letter is not used for mitigating circumstances involving bereavement (which was what most concerned me)," Cairis said in a Twitter post.

Mr Khan also said: "I have also asked them (TfL) to ensure issues like this are treated with the sensitivity and humanity they deserve in future."

In her original post, Cairis posted a photo of TfL's letter refusing to waive the fine, and wrote: "Thank you @TfL for acknowledging my miscarriage would have been 'a distressing time'.

"I cannot afford to appeal your decision but will be making a formal complaint for the tone of your letter. I would not wish this on my worse enemy so am glad no one in your department seems to have experienced this."

In the refusal letter, TfL had said: "You mentioned that everything else was forgotten in your grief.

"Whilst Transport for London (TfL) recognises that this must have been a distressing time for you, there is a responsibility for the appropriate charge to have been paid for the use of a vehicle on a road within the Congestion Charge Zone.

"We have considered fully the issues raised and have decided that on this occasion we are unable to exercise discretion and the PCN will not be cancelled, as the charge could have been purchased in advance."