Image copyright PA Media Image caption Ayub Hassan was described as "very kind and handsome" by a family friend

A teenager pressurised to deal heroin and cocaine across county lines showed a knife at a gang member who is he accused of murdering, a court heard.

The 16-year-old is on trial at the Old Bailey accused of killing 17-year-old Ayub Hassan behind a Waitrose supermarket in Kensington, west London, on the afternoon of 7 March.

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, allegedly made his getaway on the back of a 'Boris Bike'.

Ayub died in hospital of a stab wound.

Giving evidence, he told jurors Ayub was a member of the 12 World gang in west London and went by the street name A1.

In October 2018, the defendant was caught and convicted of dealing in class A drugs and made a "positive decision" to stop, the court heard.

He began dealing in cannabis for Ayub instead and they had a "good" relationship until the older boy accused him of owing money and stabbed him in the arm, the jury was told.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Ayub was found slumped in an alleyway off Lanfrey Place

The boy said he stopped drug dealing after that but in January, Ayub told him he still owed money and had to sell class A drugs on county lines "to make it back".

Defence barrister Michael Bromley-Martin QC said: "He threatened to stab you if you did not deal in class A drugs in county lines. Had you agreed to do that?"

The defendant said: "No. I believed he was planning to stab me or something. I thought he would have a knife."

The youth was shown on CCTV footage getting a knife out of his pocket, opening the blade and showing it to Ayub shortly before the stabbing.

Asked why he had done it, he said: "I wanted to let him know that I had it. He said it was small and could not do nothing. He said, 'I have got a big one'.

The defendant, who was aged 15 at the time, has denied murder but admitted having a knife on 7 March.

The trial continues.