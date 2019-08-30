Southall stabbing: Man charged with murder
- 30 August 2019
Detectives investigating a stabbing have charged a man with murder.
Jazz musician Allan Isichei was pronounced dead when emergency services arrived on St Mary's Avenue South in Southall, at 18:40 BST on 26 August.
Gurjeet Singh Lall, 35, of Ealing, is accused of killing 69-year-old Mr Isichei.
He appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court where he was remanded to appear at the Old Bailey on 2 September.
Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses.