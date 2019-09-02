Image copyright Family handout Image caption Stephen Waterson claimed previously that Alfie Lamb's mother had told him she "blamed herself" for her son's death

A man has admitted crushing a three-year-old boy to death with his car seat, while the boy's mother looked on.

Stephen Waterson, 26, killed his girlfriend's son, who was sitting in the rear footwell of his Audi car in February 2018.

He pleaded guilty to manslaughter at the Old Bailey.

In May, Alfie's mother, Adrian Hoare, was jailed for two years and nine months after being found guilty of child cruelty.