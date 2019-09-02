Alfie Lamb car seat death: Man admits manslaughter
- 2 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has admitted crushing a three-year-old boy to death with his car seat, while the boy's mother looked on.
Stephen Waterson, 26, killed his girlfriend's son, who was sitting in the rear footwell of his Audi car in February 2018.
He pleaded guilty to manslaughter at the Old Bailey.
In May, Alfie's mother, Adrian Hoare, was jailed for two years and nine months after being found guilty of child cruelty.