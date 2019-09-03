Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Lee Casey died after he was found stabbed on Thursday

A man has been charged with murdering a 39-year-old who was stabbed to death in south London.

Lee Casey was found with a stab wound on Brixton Hill at 12:07 BST on Thursday and died in hospital two hours later.

Levi Paschal, 33, of Brixton, is due to appear at Camberwell Green Magistrates' Court later.

Mr Paschal has also been charged with attempted wounding with intent and conspiracy to rob.

Clementine Jones, 30, of Brixton, is also charged with conspiracy to rob and will appear at court later.