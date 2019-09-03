Two men arrested after body found in Hackney flat
- 3 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was found at her east London home.
Police said the body of Sandra Samuels, 45, was found in her flat in Herrick House, Hackney, following a welfare check on 31 August.
A post-mortem examination proved inconclusive, though police are treating the death as suspicious.
A 40-year-old-man, arrested on Tuesday, remains in custody. A second man, 47, has been released under investigation.