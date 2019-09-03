Image copyright PA Media Image caption The death brings the number of homicides in the capital to a total of 92 this year

A 24-year-old man has been named as the victim of a fatal stabbing at a Tube station.

Norman Bertran-Tavarez died after he was attacked at Elephant and Castle station at about 23:30 BST on Sunday.

A 25-year-old man who was also stabbed at the station remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Two 20-year-old men, from Southwark, who were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, have been released on bail.

Det Ch Insp Sam Blackburn described the attack, which is thought to have followed an altercation between two groups of men inside the Underground station, as "a shocking act of violence" and "senseless killing".

He said officers were "painstakingly reviewing" CCTV evidence to find those responsible.

The death brings the number of homicides in the capital to a total of 92 so far this year.