A murder inquiry has begun after a child died following reports they had gone into cardiac arrest.

A man and woman, both 29, have been detained in connection with the child's death in Putney, south-west London.

Met Police officers were called to a residential address early last Tuesday, just over an hour before the 15-month-old died in hospital.

A post-mortem examination was carried out at Great Ormond Street Hospital on Friday and further tests are due.

However, police confirmed the death was being treated as suspicious and the family has been made aware of developments.

The suspects have both been bailed, the man to a date early this month and the woman to date in late September.