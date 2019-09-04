Image copyright PA Media Image caption Police officers were called to Byford Close in Stratford following a report of a fight

A 15-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in east London.

Police officers were called to Byford Close in Stratford at 18:45 BST on Tuesday following a report of a fight, the Met Police said.

One witness said she saw the teenager "collapse on to the floor" and paramedics "tried their best for an hour" but they were unable to save him.

No arrests have been made but the death is being treated as murder. It is the 93rd homicide in the capital this year.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption No arrests have been made over the death

The witness, who wanted to remain anonymous, said paramedics had "arrived straight away" to treat the boy "but when they couldn't save him I saw one of them crying".

A man who said he had lived in the area for 30 years told the Press Association there had been "numerous stabbings" in recent years.

"It used to be a peaceful area but now it's become a terror to live in," he said.

A section 60 order, which allows police to stop and search people, was put in place for the whole of Newham borough until 12:30.