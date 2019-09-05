Image copyright Google Image caption Sandra Samuels, 44, was found dead in her flat in Herrick House, Hackney

A man has been charged with murder after the body of a woman was found in her east London home.

The body of Sandra Samuels, 44, was found in her flat in Herrick House, Hackney, following a welfare check on Saturday, police said.

A post-mortem examination proved inconclusive but her death is being treated as suspicious.

Gavin Shane Carl Lewis, 40, of no fixed abode, will appear at the Old Bailey on 9 September charged with murder.

A 47-year-old man also arrested on suspicion of murder was released under investigation.