Government minister Nick Hurd has announced that he will stand down at the next election, saying he wanted "a new challenge".

In a statement, the minister of state for Northern Ireland said his decision was "personal not political", adding that "much had changed" in his life.

Mr Hurd was first elected as MP for Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner in 2005.

His decision follows Jo Johnson's announcement that he was resigning as an MP and minister.

In a tweet, Mr Hurd confirmed he was "not resigning" and would continue as minister of state for Northern Ireland, minister for London and minister for Grenfell until the next election.

Speaking about his time in government, the 57-year-old said he had planned to continue "for as long as my constituents continued to elect me" but "much had changed".

"Politics is now dominated by the ongoing division over Brexit. More happily, my private life has been changed profoundly by the birth of my two youngest children," he said.

The Conservative MP added that he felt it was the time to "embrace a new challenge".