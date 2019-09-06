Stratford stabbing: Boy, 16, charged with murder of boy aged 15
- 6 September 2019
A teenager has been charged with the murder of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in an east London street.
Michael Irving, from Woolwich, was found fatally injured in Byford Close, Stratford, at about 18:45 BST on Tuesday.
He was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead an hour later.
A 16-year-old boy is due to appear at Stratford Magistrates' Court charged with his murder.