Image copyright PA Media Image caption Michael Irving was found fatally wounded in Byford Close, Stratford, on Tuesday evening

A teenager has been charged with the murder of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in an east London street.

Michael Irving, from Woolwich, was found fatally injured in Byford Close, Stratford, at about 18:45 BST on Tuesday.

He was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead an hour later.

A 16-year-old boy is due to appear at Stratford Magistrates' Court charged with his murder.