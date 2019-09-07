Boy charged with murder over knife attack in London
A 14-year-old boy accused of a stabbing murder has been remanded to a secure unit.
The teenager, from Barking, appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court on Saturday morning over the killing of Santino Angelo Dymiter, from Plaistow.
Eighteen-year-old Mr Dymiter was found injured on the afternoon of 26 August by emergency services at Chadd Green, east London.
The judge remanded the 14-year-old to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is also accused of having a knife in a public place.