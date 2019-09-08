Two more arrested over fatal knife attack in London
- 8 September 2019
Two more people have been arrested in a murder investigation in east London, police have said.
Santino Angelo Dymiter, 18, from Plaistow, was found fatally injured at Chadd Green on 26 August.
The two in custody are a 16-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder and a 24-year-old man suspected of assisting an offender.
A 14-year-old boy from Barking was charged with Mr Dymiter's murder on Saturday and remanded to a secure unit.
He will appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.