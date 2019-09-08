A man has been shot dead in south-east London.

Police said officers were called at 15:45 BST to reports of "suspicious activity" in Sydenham Road in Sydenham.

They then heard shots being fired and firearms officers were called to the scene, along with the London Ambulance Service.

A man in his 20s was found with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene at 15:50. No arrests have been made and the force is appealing for witnesses.

Police remain at the scene.