Kentish Town: Man found shot dead on street
- 9 September 2019
A man has been shot dead in north-west London.
The victim, believed to be in his 20s, was found with a gunshot wound on Malden Road in Kentish Town, and pronounced dead at the scene.
Emergency services were called just before midnight on Sunday following reports of a shooting. No arrests have been made and the man has yet to be formally identified.
It is the second fatal shooting in less than 12 hours in London.
A man in his 20s was shot dead in Sydenham, south-east London, on Sunday afternoon.