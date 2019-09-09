Image copyright PA Media Image caption The victim was found on Malden Road just before midnight

A man has been shot dead in north-west London.

The victim, believed to be in his 20s, was found with a gunshot wound on Malden Road in Kentish Town, and pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency services were called just before midnight on Sunday following reports of a shooting. No arrests have been made and the man has yet to be formally identified.

It is the second fatal shooting in less than 12 hours in London.

A man in his 20s was shot dead in Sydenham, south-east London, on Sunday afternoon.